The inaugural “Humility Event,” organized by some Bartlesville churches, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sooner Park’s bandshell.

Organizers said the four-hour event is an opportunity to “celebrate God’s trans-formative power.” Several of the headline speakers are authors and include Bartlesville resident Laura Perry, Oklahoma City’s First Stone Ministries Executive Director Stephen Black and former Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Everett Piper.

Thomas Lowery of Calvary Chapel Bartlesville and Caleb Gordon of Caleb Gordon Ministries will also speak, as well as Travis Dunlap, a former state representative.

“Humility is an event to foster an important civil dialogue on human dignity, sexuality, and what implications the Christian gospel has on those topics,” Dunlap said. “Organizers believe that hope and freedom is found in the truth of the gospel message. By hosting this event, organizers hope people will find ultimately find this hope.”

The event will also feature music from Aaron Vaughan of New Kings, a local folk rock band.

The lead-off speaker will be author and blogger Perry, who describes herself as “a former transgender and former self-proclaimed God-hater.” Her website, Transgender to Transformed, offers readers the chance “to find hope and freedom from gender dysphoria and gender confusion” and “why transition is not the answer and will leave you more confused and broken.”

Participating churches include Trinity Baptist Bartlesville, Highland Park Baptist Church, Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church, First Wesleyan Church, Calvary Chapel Bartlesville and First Baptist Church Bartlesville.

More information can be found at www.humilityevent.org or on Facebook.