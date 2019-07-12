James Ferris Peace, 58, of Prague, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at an Oklahoma City hospital.

Jim, the son of John and Jean (Adams) Peace, was born Oct. 29, 1960, in Houston Texas.

After graduating from Norman High School Jim joined the U.S. Navy and spent 20 years with the Navy prior to his retirement. Upon retirement he went to work as a civil servant at Tinker.

On May 21, 2010, Jim married Sandra McLeod in Oklahoma City. Jim was a good man, a wonderful husband and grandfather who was loved by so many. He was always ready to help anyone in need. He loved his home and riding on his tractor, he was a skilled machinist, mechanic and carpenter. He will be missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents.

He is survived by his wife Sandra; his parents, John and Jean Peace; brother and sister-in-law Bob and Michelle Peace; son and daughter-in-law, John and Nicole Peace; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Shawn Pounds; grandchildren, Kaiden, Korbin and Kloey, Jordan and Cooper; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Friday, July 12, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service.