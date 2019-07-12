If you are someone who follows local government, and I hope you are, you know that at the June 3 City Council meeting, the Bartlesville City Council proclaimed June 2019 Pride Month. The proclamation ends with this, “…Bartlesville City Council hereby proclaims June 2019 as ‘Pride Month’ and urges all residents to respect and honor our diverse community and celebrate and build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.” What a wonderful suggestion, right? In fact, I thought, as I read the proclamation, let’s do that all year long, not just in June.

Everyday single day, let’s embrace people who are different from us. Let’s be curious about, rather than afraid of, traditions and cultures and people we haven’t encountered before. Let’s make sure Bartlesville is truly a city where everyone feels welcome and where each person has a place to belong. I am grateful to our city council for their work and for their vision and leadership.

Bartlesville is not alone in its desire to celebrate diversity and inclusion. In June, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Muskogee, and Tahlequah all celebrated Pride Month. The roots of Pride stretch back to the 1960s and New York City. One hot June night, in Greenwich Village, members of the LGBTQ+ community, tired of being harassed by corrupt police, stood up to them. The Stonewall Inn, filled with patrons was raided about midnight on June 28, 1969. In a moment of “we’re not gonna take this anymore,” a fight broke out. Nearby bars emptied out as patrons heard the commotion, and more people joined in the fight. Others fled for safety.

Police sent in reinforcements and crushed the protests. In the following days there were more protests. Some people have described the time as a “coming out party” of sorts in the streets of Greenwich Village. It was loud and raw and painful, but liberation always is. One year later, organizers commemorated the event with the first “Pride” parade. It is important for all of us to remember that Pride began as resistance and continues to be not only a celebration but an act of resistance to hate and discrimination.

Because there were so many Pride celebrations in June, Oklahomans for Equality-Bartlesville scheduled our community’s Pride activities for July. After all, it’s always the right time for equality! As I write this, the Pride Community Worship service has already taken place. The church I serve, Disciples Christian Church, hosted the service. It was a wonderful opportunity to gather, acknowledging that it has been a long, painful road to get where we are now. We also gathered to celebrate that, despite the hard work we know is ahead of us, the best is yet to come.

There is, indeed, a lot of work still to do. In our nation, we are still fighting about things like bathrooms, serving in the military, and the right to adopt children. LGBTQ+ youth make up 40% of homeless youth in our country. What was started as a riot continues as resistance today.

I had the privilege of sharing a few reflections with the community gathered at the worship service. I do not use the word privilege lightly.

It was a privilege to speak to this beautiful, diverse group of people who have been working for justice for themselves and for people they love for a very long time.

Here is some of what I said to them: “It is time for all of us to confront the truth. And here it is: God created you. God loves you. Your gender identity and expression and your sexual orientation are beautiful parts of who you are and what you give to the world.” For some people in the room, it was the first time anyone, let alone a minister, had spoken those words to them. That makes me feel both joy and sadness. I am so glad they finally heard the words, yet so sad these adults hadn’t heard them before. Every person deserves to hear that they are loved completely by the One who created all of us.

The Pride Community Worship service was only the beginning, though.

There is so much more to come. On Friday night at 7 p.m., at the Heritage Theatre in Dewey, the Bartlesville Film Society and Oklahomans for Equality-Bartlesville are sponsoring a film, “Queers in the Kingdom.” The film tells the story of LGBTQ+ students who have attended Christian colleges and how that experience affected them. It also examines the roots of Bible-based homophobia in the United States. In addition, the film traces the arc of evangelical Christianity’s impact on culture, politics, and the students who attend its colleges.

Listening to the stories of people who have experienced discrimination, like the ones featured in the film, is one way we can prepare ourselves to stand up against discrimination and make our city (and our world) a safe, welcoming place to live.

Another way to do that is to make a point to have some fun together.

This is why there is a Pride Picnic. The picnic is a great way to get to know our neighbors and listen to their experiences, which are often different from our own. It is a way to consider the world from a new perspective. It’s a way to live out the biblical mandate to “love your neighbor.” After all, I think it’s really hard to dislike someone with whom you picnic! I mean, once you have chased away ants, sweated through your t-shirt, and eaten hot dogs together, how can you not love each other? The Pride Picnic is Saturday from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Johnstone Park. You are invited to come!

I will end this column with the words I ended my reflections with Tuesday night at the Pride Community Worship service. “God has given us everything we need to become and live into the people we were born to be. You do not need the Church or Christians or your parents or your siblings or your childhood friends to tell you who you are. You know who you are. You are beautiful. You are gifted. You are beloved. And, dear ones, you are enough.”

Happy Pride!

— Rev. Kelley Becker holds a master of divinity from Phillips Theological Seminary. She serves as the senior minister of Disciples Christian Church in Bartlesville.