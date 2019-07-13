Oklahoma tribal leaders denounce governor's gambling plan

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The leaders of five of Oklahoma's most powerful tribal nations have approved a resolution denouncing the new Republican governor's plan to force negotiations for a bigger slice of revenue from Oklahoma's tribal casinos.

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes approved the resolution Friday during a meeting in Tulsa. The Oklahoma-based Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole nations represent about 750,000 Native Americans across the country.

In an editorial published this week, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the existing compacts should be reevaluated now that the gambling industry has matured in Oklahoma. In a statement Friday, Stitt said he's been clear since his campaign that he'd seek a "fair-market deal" from the tribes.

Tribal leaders and the governor disagree over what triggers a 15-year renewal of the compacts.

Ex-US airman in Oklahoma pipe bombing released from prison

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former Air Force airman found not guilty by reason of insanity in the bombing of an Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma is being released from prison.

Federal court records in Tulsa show that 30-year-old Benjamin Roden was granted his conditional release Friday from a federal prison hospital where he received mental health treatment and that prosecutors agreed.

The Tulsa World reports that under the conditions of his release, Roden must continue to receive mental health treatment and take medication. Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell said he was persuaded by the hospital warden and a doctor that Roden will no longer be a risk if he follows the prescribed conditions.

Roden was charged in the July 2017 bombing of an unoccupied recruiting office in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in October.

Oklahoma judge upholds law banning common abortion procedure

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge on Friday upheld a ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure in what abortion rights proponents decried as a "rogue" decision that will threaten the reproductive rights of women throughout the state.

Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong ruled from the bench following arguments over the ban approved by the state's Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law in 2015. The law would prevent the use of instruments used in dilation and evacuation procedures commonly performed in the second trimester. Supporters of the ban refer to the method as "dismemberment" abortions.

"It's essentially a back-door ban on abortion itself," said Julie Rikelman, director of litigation for the Center for Reproductive Rights, a New York-based abortion rights group that challenged Oklahoma's law. "What it bans is the procedure that's the standard of care for abortion after approximately 14 weeks."

The law would ban the procedure except when necessary to save the woman's life or prevent a serious health risk to her.

The law had been put on hold while the legal challenge was pending. The group says similar laws have been blocked from taking effect in Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas.

Rikelman said her group plans to appeal the decision to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which has rejected several anti-abortion laws approved by the state's GOP-controlled Legislature in recent years.

"We're trying to evaluate all of the next steps we can take to keep the law (from taking effect)," Rikelman said.

Oklahoma's Republican attorney general, Mike Hunter, praised the ruling.

"Dismemberment abortions are barbaric, brutal and subject unborn children to more cruelty than we allow for death row inmates," Hunter said in a statement.

Of the roughly 5,000 abortions performed in Oklahoma in 2018, nearly 7% were performed using this method, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health statistics.

Oklahoma governor's inauguration festivities exceed $2.4M

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The inaugural committee for Oklahoma's new Republican governor spent more than $2.4 million on inauguration festivities to launch his first term in office, a finance report revealed.

Gov. Kevin Stitt took office in January to become Oklahoma's 28th governor.

The report filed Thursday indicates Stitt's inauguration celebrations cost was more than former Gov. Mary Fallin spent on both of her inauguration festivities combined, which was $2.36 million, The Oklahoman reported.

Stitt's committee used all of the $2,471,900 that was raised from contributed funds and ticket sales, exhausting residual funds in his inaugural account.

Donelle Harder, a spokeswoman for Stitt, said the events were "wildly successful" as people packed each one to see him.

"The big difference was that the governor wanted to make sure that he was out engaging the communities in all aspects of the event," she said. "So, we had multiple events to celebrate the inauguration and worked to accommodate as many people as possible into our venues. We had a very grand inaugural, a very celebratory inaugural with the goal of making sure we connected with as many people as possible out in the state."

Oklahoma tribes, major local businesses and oil companies were the top contributors to Stitt's campaign, which was entirely funded by private donations.

QuikTrip, a Tulsa-based convenience store chain, donated the most to Stitt's inaugural committee, giving $100,000, the report showed.

The Chickasaw and Cherokee Nations respectively gave $75,000. Stitt is Oklahoma's first governor who is a registered member of the Cherokee Nation.

The committee's largest outlay was $897,731 to Eventures Inc., which helped plan the inaugural festivities.

Stitt's inaugural group also donated some excess funds to several Oklahoma charities, including $121,478 to Friends of the Mansion, which manages the Oklahoma Governor's Mansion.

The governor held pre-inaugural events in Lawton, Jenks and Tulsa. His inaugural ball was in an Oklahoma City ballroom, which costed an estimated $208,392 to rent.

Attendees were required to buy tickets for many of Stitt's celebration events. Tickets for Stitt's inaugural ball were $250 per person, which was at least $100 more than what Fallin charged for tickets to either of her inaugural balls.