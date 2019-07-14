Multi-Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated recording artists, The Nelons, will be featured on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Veterans Park, located at 625 N. State Street in Konawa, as the musical group brings the Love All Day Long Tour to Konawa. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

The ministry of The Nelons was formed after family patriarch Rex Nelon had already enjoyed a spectacular 20-year career as a member of the legendary LeFevres.

The Nelons, who were recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have been singing hit songs, bridging the traditional sounds of Gospel music with contemporary influences, and inspiring listeners of all ages for decades. The group, which has enjoyed much success as a part of the prestigious Gaither Homecoming Tour and Video series, continues to cross generational gaps, presenting rich harmonies that have been embraced by audiences from all walks of life. Most recently, the popular musical family earned the 2017 Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for their hit release, “When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.”

This event with The Nelons promises to be a night that will be enjoyed by Gospel music lovers of all ages.

“It will be a lot of fun,” Kelly Nelon Clark said. “Not only will we be singing the classics that have stood the test of time, we will also share many wonderful and interesting stories behind these timeless songs.”

Complete information is available by calling 405-382-7910 or visiting www.thenelons.com.