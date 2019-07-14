An Oklahoma County district judge Friday upheld a ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure described as “barbaric” by the state’s top law enforcement official. Abortion rights proponents condemned the decision, calling it a threat to the reproductive rights of women across the state.

With Judge Cindy Truong’s ruling, Oklahoma becomes the first court in the U.S. to uphold a ban on what is considered to be the standard method of ending a pregnancy after approximately 14 weeks.

Truong ruled following arguments over the ban approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature in 2015. The bill would prevent the use of instruments used in certain dilation and evacuation procedures commonly performed in the second trimester.

The law had been stayed while it was being challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights, an abortion rights group. The group called the ban unconstitutional and said similar laws have been blocked from taking effect in Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas.

“The decision is really out of step with all of the other courts that have considered similar laws and have found them unconstitutional,” Julie Rikelman, the center’s litigation director, told The Oklahoman. “They have been challenged and everywhere but Oklahoma they have been blocked.

“This law is really a back-door ban on abortion because it prohibits a procedure that is the standard of care for abortion at this point,” she said. “There are no medical reasons to prohibit this procedure, there are only political reasons.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter called the decision a “major victory for human decency in Oklahoma.”

“Dismemberment abortions are barbaric, brutal and subject unborn children to more cruelty than we allow for death row inmates,” Hunter said in a statement. “It is unconscionable to think that we would allow this practice to continue. Judge Truong is to be commended for declaring this legislation constitutional.”

House Bill 1721 bans the most common method of second-trimester abortion, called dilation and evacuation. In the procedure, suction is used to empty the contents of the uterus, followed by the use of forceps to remove uterine contents, and then more suction until the uterus is emptied.

Rikelman said Hunter’s comments reflect a nationally coordinated strategy to “push abortion care out of reach by passing hundreds of laws to limit access.”

“We cannot overstate the harm this decision will have on women in Oklahoma,” she said. “Politicians should never take medical options off the table for pregnant patients. This law bans care that women need and doctors recommend.”

The group plans to appeal, she said.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.