Washington County District Attorney Kevin Buchanan announced Friday that his office found two Bartlesville police officers were justified in their actions when one officer shot and killed 35-year-old Thomas Goodeyes Gay during an intense altercation June 1 in east Bartlesville.

The incident in question occurred when Bartlesville police officers responded to the home in the 1300 block of Madison Boulevard after Gay’s father called saying he wanted his adult son to leave the residence. Following an altercation with police and a Taser deployment, Gay was shot and killed by officers.

Buchanan said his office received a 130-page report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on June 17 with the findings of OSBI’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Buchanan said OSBI completed interviews with Gay’s father and brother about the incident, and those interviews were “of most importance to me,” Buchanan wrote in a letter Friday addressed to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles.

“The brother and father and Thomas had been at the Madison property most of the day, primarily the brothers working on the father’s house in various ways,” Buchanan wrote. ” At some point late in the day, Thomas behavior changed unexpectedly. He was described as getting quiet and then acting very paranoid, believing people were coming after him. He had recently driven by his wife’s home in violation of a protective order and was convinced that the police had been called for that event and would lead to his arrest.”

Buchanan’s letter went on to describe Gay’s behavior continued to dramatically escalate throughout the evening, including repeatedly turning the home’s lights on and off and peering out the window.

“At one point, brother armed himself with a knife, believing he might need to defend himself or his father from Thomas,” Buchanan wrote. “Both father and brother stated that they believed he was ‘on something’ but could not identify what. Medical Examiner lab results will confirm or dispel that belief when completed. Finally, father called police wanting Thomas to be removed from his home. Both brother and father waited outside on the police.”

When officers arrived, Buchanan wrote Gay had turned off all the lights in the house and locked the doors. His father entered the residence with officers after unlocking the door.

“Thomas was standing at the head of a hallway holding an object. Lighting was poor. Versions differ as to what Thomas was holding, but both officers and father state he was holding something he would not drop and began to walk backwards toward a bedroom, refusing to comply with any command and acting belligerent,” Buchanan wrote in the letter. “Fearing letting him out of sight into a bedroom, one officer attempted multiple times to deploy a Taser which had no effect on Thomas.

“Both followed him into the bedroom where they attempted to control him. Thomas reached behind him and pulled out an object and presented it like a weapon. One officer shot Thomas in the leg. Thomas recovered and again presented the object again and the same officer fired again and shot Thomas in the chest. He died of his injuries at the site.”

Buchanan said based on the corroboration of the father and brother’s statements, and statements from officers involved in the altercation, there is no reason to doubt the officers acted appropriately.

“Under the circumstances, the officer who shot Thomas was reasonably in real apprehension of being injured or killed at the time of the shooting, For this reason, The District Attorney’s office will not file charges against the officer, either of them, involved in the shooting death of Thomas Gay.”