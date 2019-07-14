Monday: Chef’s Salad, ham, cheese, egg, baked potato, croutons, cream pie
Tuesday: Meatloaf, potato (choice), bun, brownie
Wednesday: Bean, spinach, tomato relish or vegetable salad, cornbread, fruit crisp
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll, cake
Friday: Spaghetti and mean sauce, broccoli, peaches, garlic bread, cake
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.