(Shawnee, Okla.) – After the 2019 International Finals Youth Rodeo, the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center is ending July with two classic events to entertain a variety of visitors.

Two Sisters Flea Market

The classic Two Sisters Flea Market is July 19-20 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. This flea market is free to the public and will feature many unique vendors with handmade, upcycled and vintage items. The market will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit their Facebook page, @TwoSistersFleaMarket.

G&S Promotions

G&S Promotions will be at the Expo July 20-21. This weekend-long event will feature new and used guns to buy, sell and trade and 200 vendor tables. Hours for the event are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the gun show is $8. Vendor tables range between $35 and $45. For more information about this event, visit gunshowtrader.com.

For more information about the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, visit ShawneeExpo.org. Located just minutes from the “crossroads of America,” the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center sits on 52 acres of fairgrounds with a variety of facility options including an outdoor arena, indoor arena and more than 150,000-square-feet of exhibit and meeting space. Complete with a top-notch RV park, the Expo Center is the perfect location for any size event including, banquets, shows, events and more. For more information on the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center visit ShawneeExpo.org or call (405) 275-7020.