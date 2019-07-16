Bill Burch, 84, lifelong Tecumseh resident, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 18, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ray Belford, First Christian Church in Shawnee, officiating. Casket will be closed. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

