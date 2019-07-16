SHAWNEE – Former Bison outfielder Jake Gozzo has signed a professional contract with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. The team officially announced the move July 12.

In his senior season at OBU, the hard-hitting Redlands, California, product earned All-Region Second Team honors from both the American Baseball Coaches Association and National College Baseball Writers Association.

Gozzo led OBU's potent offense with 20 home runs, while also driving in a team-high 72 runs. The senior slugger also led the Bison with 78 hits on the season to go along with a .333 batting average as OBU made a second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.