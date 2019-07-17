After spending the past four months hospitalized for a rare illness, 9-month-old Opal Rose Trimble and her family were released Tuesday to return to their home to Shawnee, where Opal will continue her recovery at home.

A happy, emotional and tearful going home parade from her caregivers celebrated Opal's release from The Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany Tuesday, shared live through the center's Facebook page.

Opal, the daughter of Josh and Gretchen Trimble, was first hospitalized back in late February at Integris Children’s at Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City with AFM or acute flaccid myelitis — a rare condition. Opal was reported to be the third diagnosis of AFM in the state and the youngest patient diagnosed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there is a one in million chance of getting it.

AFM is an unknown virus that attacks the spinal cord and the portion of Opal's spinal cord that was inflamed was what controlled breathing and arm movements.

Because there were no known treatments, Opal’s doctors coordinated efforts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 12 weeks ago, Opal was discharged to The Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany to continue her recovery and rehabilitation. She's now off the ventilator and will now continues her road to recovery at home with her two older siblings

The family has relied on their faith through Opal's fight and have said they are thankful for the outpouring of love and support through this journey.

Watch for updates.