Oklahoma County has joined over 50 other cities and counties in Oklahoma to prosecute opioid manufacturers for damages caused by the opioid epidemic.

All three Oklahoma County Commissioners voted Wednesday morning to approve a contract between the county and the Fulmer Sill law firm for the “prosecution and trial of claims against various opioid manufacturers, distributors, and others,” according to the contract.

This move comes at the end of the state’s trial against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, which alleged the company created a public nuisance through deceptive marketing and seeks $17 billion in abatement costs.

“The staggering nature of the problem created by the opioid crisis is imposing costs on all of us,” said Commissioner Kevin Calvey, who led the initiative for the county. “And it’s important that we look out for the taxpayers and try to recover some of those costs from those who knew or should have known the impact of their actions.”

Calvey said the county has seen increased costs in policing, jailing and providing treatment services to thousands of Oklahoma County residents who have been impacted by the opioid crisis.

“The total cost to our community, not just government but out community — it’s over $379 million. That’s a staggering figure,” Calvey said. “For Oklahoma County, it’s over $23.5 million.”

Lawyers with Fulmer Sill did not have the specific amount of damages they will seek for the county, but said they expect it will be “tens of millions of dollars.”

This litigation will also target some of the same opioid manufacturers the state focused its efforts on — Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and more.

“It’s a big case,” said Alex Yaffe, a lawyer with Fulmer Sill. “The citizens of Oklahoma County have suffered a lot. The taxpayers of Oklahoma County have suffered a lot. It’s taken a lot of courage for the commissioners of Oklahoma County to take this step and move forward to protect their constituents, and we’re ready to strap on the gloves and get after these guys.”

Yaffe said they plan to move quickly and file the petition within the next week in Oklahoma County.

The goal is to have the various lawsuits kept in state court, but it’s very likely the opioid companies will try to move the cases to be included in the Multidistrict Litigation in the Northern District of Ohio, where hundreds of similar cases have been filed, he added.

Companies motioned for the state’s case to be moved to federal court, but a judge ruled to keep the trial in Oklahoma.

“Ultimately, state court and having a jury in Oklahoma County where the damages happened to decide the fate of this lawsuit is important,” Yaffe said.

The law firm will get no money from the county if no settlement is reached, but will take 15% of funds otherwise. Calvey said should the county win its case, his hope is to dedicate all funds toward mental health and substance abuse treatment and diversion programs.

The local cases are following the general argument the state is using, so they could be impacted by the verdict that is expected to come out in August in the state’s trial.

“We are not attempting to disrupt or be adversarial to the state’s opioid lawsuit and fully support the state’s efforts,” reads a portion of Fulmer Sill’s opioid litigation proposal. “The state’s lawsuit does not include any claims against opioid distributors or any other potential actors that are responsible for the opioid epidemic and that are a significant source of potential damages for Oklahoma County.”

Lawyer Matt Sill said he expects there to be collaboration between the county and Oklahoma City, which is also involved in litigation against opioid companies.

There is no timeline for these proceedings yet, Calvey said, but he believes it will be worth the effort, time and cost.

“It’s a big case so there are a lot of moving parts … . We’ll just proceed with the litigation and try to get the rightful reimbursement for the taxpayers of Oklahoma County for the cost imposed on taxpayers by the pharmaceutical companies,” Calvey said.