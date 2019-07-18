Stephen LaPointe, 45, of Tecumseh, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Ada.

The family has designated the Wounded Warrior Project In Memory of Stephen LaPointe as appropriate for memorials in lieu of flowers at the following link: https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/In-Memory-of-Stephen-LaPointe

Rosary will be 7 p.m., Friday, July 19, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Oklahoma City with Reverend Joseph P. Schwarz, St. Benedict Catholic Church, Shawnee officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

