Oscar-winning writer/director Matt Damon will play an oil rig worker from Oklahoma in “Stillwater,” an upcoming drama from Academy Award-winning writer-director Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”).

According to Variety, “Stillwater” will star Damon as an Oklahoma roughneck who travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world.

The trade publication reports today that Damon attached himself to the project in May, and the pairing was quickly acquired by Participant, who previously worked with McCarthy on his 2016 best picture winner “Spotlight.” Last month, photos of Damon in Oklahoma City and Stillwater flooded social media, as the movie star was reportedly visiting the Sooner State with McCarthy to do research for an upcoming film.

“Stillwater” will be produced in association with Participant Media, alongside Anonymous Content, Liza Chasin, Jonathan King, McCarthy and the late Steve Golin.

“The opportunity to reunite with Tom after ‘Spotlight’ and to partner with our friend and colleague Jonathan King for the first time in his new role makes ‘Stillwater’ a very special film for everyone at Participant,” said Participant CEO David Linde, per Variety. “This is a wonderful script, centered on universal themes of connection and the search for truth, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to audiences around the world.”

Jeff Skoll and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda will executive produce. McCarthy co-wrote the script with Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré.

“Tom, Thomas and Noé have written a complex, surprising and emotional story, and Tom is crafting a film that asks us to consider how we engage with each other in an increasingly connected but also fragmented world,” said King and Chasin in a statement. “Matt is the perfect actor to stand at the center of it all. Nobody could ever fill Steve Golin’s shoes, but it’s an honor and privilege for us to step in and produce this movie knowing it will become part of his legacy.”

Participant will produce and finance the movie through Amblin Partners. “Stillwater” is planned for release through Participant’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners. Focus Features will distribute domestically, and Universal Pictures International will distribute in select international territories.

According to Variety, Damon came close to starring in “Spotlight” when the project was coming together but ultimately had to pass on the project. Damon and McCarthy were still interested in working together, so when McCarthy presented him with the “Stillwater” script, Damon seized the chance to star in the drama.

Participant is coming off the undeniable (if somewhat controversial) success of “Green Book,” which won three Academy Awards including Best Picture and grossed more than $320 million worldwide. “Stillwater” is projected to be another awards season contender from Participant, three-time Oscar nominee McCarthy and five-time Oscar nominee Damon.

McCarthy most recently worked on the Showtime series “The Loudest Voice,” about the rise and fall of Fox News founder Roger Ailes. He developed the series and penned several episodes about the late TV mogul.

Damon can next be seen portraying American car designer Carroll Shelby opposite Christian Bale as driver Ken Miles in the upcoming Fox-Disney drama “Ford v Ferrari,” which opens Nov. 15. The fact-based racing movie is James Mangold’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated “X-Men” tale “Logan” and looks to zoom into the awards season mix this year.

The movie star is no stranger to Oklahoma: Damon and producer Frank Marshall have brought several films in the “Bourne” series to OKC for charity preview screenings, most recently for 2016’s “Jason Bourne”: