The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is once again seeking input from private and public agencies, organizations, private citizens and consumers to monitor and enhance development of an effective statewide comprehensive child abuse prevention plan.

Public input is being requested from individuals willing to provide feedback by completing a brief questionnaire.

This is an additional opportunity for the public to share input on community resources in their local area. Responses will help inform the ongoing development of the Oklahoma State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.

Child abuse and neglect is a complex issue. Information is being gathered statewide to: determine current services and gaps, identify geographical areas with greatest need, pinpoint supports most valued and further assess family needs and how those needs can be addressed.

The focus of the survey is on awareness, availability, and use of community resources which target identified risk factors for child neglect and abuse. The information received will help determine what community-specific programs individuals are aware of and use, as well as what is needed.

The OSDH encourages the public to share this information and survey link with others so they can provide input on child abuse and prevention activities and programs in their area.

For questions or more information about the State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, contact the OSDH Family Support and Prevention Office by phone, (405) 271-7611 or by email, SherieT@health.ok.gov. The deadline for submitting input via the online questionnaire is Friday, Aug. 16.