STILLWATER (TNS) — When retired astronaut Commander John Herrington came to Stillwater during the week of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s Moon landing, he brought stories from an adventure few humans have experienced.

In 2002, as a member of the Space Shuttle Endearvour’s STS-113 crew, Herrington traveled to the International Space Station as a Mission Specialist and became the 143rd person to walk in space. He performed three space walks, working with Mission Specialist Michael Lopez-Alegria to attach a truss that would expand the ISS.

Herrington described the intense journey into orbit, with the main and solid rocket boosters producing 7 million pounds of thrust and taking the crew from zero to 17,500 mph as they broke free of Earth’s atmosphere.

“During the last minute of launch, you feel like somebody’s sitting on you. You weigh three times your normal body weight,” he said. “So the engines quit and you go from 3 Gs to 0 Gs instantaneously … I took my seatbelt off and I realized ‘I’m floating,” and you’ve got to hang on, and you’ve got a check list. You’re hanging on and you run out of hands to throw switches and stuff.”

Herrington says people take being stationary for granted and that doesn’t happen in space.

The lack of gravity also changes your perception of how you’re positioned in relation to your surroundings.

When hanging upside down in space, the blood doesn’t rush to your head and your brain eventually compensates by flipping your perspective so it feels like you’re right side up, he said.

Crew members sleep in full-body harnesses that attach to the walls of the station. He said one crew member slept standing up and another would do a back flip every night then settle in to sleep against the ceiling. Herrington said he chose to wedge himself between two other “sleeping bags.”

Trying to equalize the pressure in his ears while wearing a space suit that prevented him from being able to touch his face was another challenge, he quickly discovered.

He says that pressing his nose against a pad in his helmet and blowing to make his ears “pop” taught him that in a low pressure environment where even his sinus fluids are floating, he can squirt liquids through his tear duct.

Liquids behave very differently in a zero-gravity environment.

“There’s no crying in space,” he said. “If you do, it sticks to your eyeball … If you sweat, it actually puddles up on you.”

Some astronauts who had 20/20 vision have come back from space with impaired vision, measured at 20/200. Herrington said it’s believed the movement of fluid in the eyeball pinches the optic nerve and flattens the back of the eye, which changes the eye’s focal length.

Some recover their visual acuity and some don’t he said.

The lack of gravity also results in lost muscle tone and bone density.

Herrington says he’s 5’9” on earth, but he’s 5’10.5” in space because his spine decompresses in low gravity. His space suit has to be longer than something he would wear on Earth.

During Herrington’s space walks, he was attached to the space station by a tether that would extend about 35 feet then start to reel him back in if he got pushed off the ISS. He says if you’re generating enough force, the tether won’t stop you, it just slows you down so you’re traveling more slowly as you move away.

“If you’re going away too fast, it’s designed to break and I’ve got a jet pack on my back here … I can turn it on and actually fly myself back to the Space Station,” he said.

He trained for that scenario in a virtual reality environment before the mission.

Returning to Earth and the physical pull of gravity wasn’t easy, but he wanted to put on a brave face for his daughters, who he knew were waiting for him. People from NASA told him the girls would never see him being helped off the shuttle.

“When the nose cone hit, I thought my head was going to snap off my neck and land on the floor,” Herrington said. “I felt so heavy, I couldn’t stand up. I was really nauseated, I was vomiting actually.

“They didn’t want me to walk off the Space Shuttle, they were going to to put me in a gurney and I went, ‘No, you’re not.’…I said ‘I’m walking off this thing,’ so I walked off with a flight doctor and guess who was standing by the door? My daughters.”

He says it took about a week to get used to being back on Earth. He would take his hat off and try to toss it on the table but drop it. He bumped into walls and had trouble keeping his balance when moving from carpeted floors to hard floors.

Herrington says going to space and looking down at the Earth from orbit was like standing on the edge of the ultimate cliff and it changed him.

“As a rock climber, it’s 220 miles down off the edge of that truss,” he said. “And I turned and looked over the edge of the Earth, out into the vastness of the universe and I just thought to myself, ‘For the first time in my life, there’s nothing between me and whatever else is out there.’ And it really fundamentally changed the way I look at my place in the Earth because I felt very, very insignificant.”

There is so much out there that we couldn’t see until about 30 years ago, he says.

Looking at a photo taken by the Hubble telescope is like looking into the past, because it takes so many light years for the light to travel that far through space. There are as many stars in the visible universe as there are grains of sand on the Earth, Herrington said. It staggers his imagination.

“I get asked all the time if I believe in aliens,” Herrington said. “And no, I don’t believe they come here in flying saucers and hid from us and things, but I do believe life exists in the universe because of that picture right there … We’re essentially looking back to the beginning of time. Wrap your head around that.

“This is what’s out there. This is the real, no kidding, honest to goodness picture of what existed 13 billion years ago…

“I believe life exists in the universe because life on the Earth is pretty bizarre. It grows in some really weird places … Why can’t that happen a planet among one of those stars or in another solar system? Those are fundamental questions that actually intrigue me.”