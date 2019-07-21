An Ardmore man has been arrested in connection with a fire that burned down 40 percent of a vacant residence Tuesday.

Ardmore Police Department Sgt. Brice Woolly said 40-year-old Jimmy Morgan confessed to intentionally setting the house, located at 514 Oak St., on fire following a recent argument with his girlfriend.

Morgan reportedly had an ‘on and off again’ relationship with the homeowner, who was his girlfriend, Woolly said. “Their relationship was quite troublesome in the last few weeks,” he said.

“After the fire, the homeowner told officers and myself that he had made threats over the phone that he would burn her house down.” The individual did not report the threats at that time due to the nature of their relationship, Woolly said.

Ardmore Fire Department Fire Marshal Tim Lee said the investigation began shortly after firefighters put the fire out early Tuesday morning. “We realized pretty quick that it was not an accidental fire,” he said.

Because there were no utilities hooked up in the home, there was no ignition source for the fire, Lee said.

“Both of them had fallen on some hard times and were in-between jobs and in-between houses,” Woolly said. “They didn’t have any funds to keep those utilities on.”

Woolly said there had also been prior reports of squatters coming in and out of the house. Officers had apprehended Morgan a few days earlier after catching him trying to break into a different residence.

At that time Woolly said Morgan was arrested for unrelated outstanding warrants for failure to pay fines. In addition to arson, Morgan is also facing potential complaints for misdemeanor theft and check fraud.

Lee said the estimated damage to the residence was $15,000. No one was injured in the fire.