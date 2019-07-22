Dennis (Jake) Dayton Jacobson, 66, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home with his family by his bedside. Jake was born on October 30, 1952 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to his parents, Dayton Everett Jacobson and Vernes Livingood - Jacobson. Jake graduated in 1970 from Perham High School, Perham, Minnesota. He attended Detroit Lakes Vo-Tech and received his Sales Degree. He worked at Snappy’s Sheet Metal for 30 years in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Then worked Real Estate part time. Jake loved fishing, hunting, going to Flea Markets, Auction Sales and was a well-rounded collector. He loved having fun joking around with his family and friends. Jake was a people person, enjoyed socializing and was an avid animal lover. Jake is preceded in death by his parents, Dayton and Vernes Jacobson; brother, Daniel D. Jacobson; sister, Sharon Karger; mother-in-law, Marie Sams; brother-in-law, Lawerence Tideman; his precious fur babies, Brandy, Cuddles, Nitro and Daisy.

Jake is survived by his wife of 40 years, Naomi Jacobson of Grove, Oklahoma; Adopted child, Maclovia Daugherty and husband John of Fairland, Oklahoma; his precious fur baby, Barnie Jacobson of Grove, Oklahoma; mom, Louanne (Mother Goose) Gerdes of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; siblings, Carolyn Teragawa and husband Gerry of Henderson, Nevada, Janet Christensen and husband Mark of Perham, Minnesota, Linda Clifton and husband Jeff of Hibbing, Minnesota, Shirlee Richter and husband Tom of Perham, Minnesota, David D. Jacobson and wife Lori of Frazee, Minnesota; siblings-in- law; Dorothy Fradkin and husband Stu of Denver, Colorado, Margery Tideman and Jerry Tilley of Grove, Oklahoma, Kenneth Sams and wife Pat of Two Inlets, Minnesota, Donald Sams and wife Dee of Mile City, Montanna, Ronald Sams and wife Cheryl of Long Beach, California; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Jake’s family will have a Private Celebration Of Life Memorial Service at his home in Grove, Oklahoma. Jake’s family will have a Celebration Of Life Memorial Gathering at Grace Lutheran Church, 213 Roosevelt Ave., Detroit Lakes, Minnesota from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers you may send memorials to: Dallas Sams Scholarship Fund, CO-Rodney Sams, 25615 Coney 24, Staples, MN, 56479 or Grace Lutheran Church, 213 Roosevelt Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN, 56501 or Legacy Hospice, 410 E. Illinois Ave., Vinita, Oklahoma, 74301 or to the Charity of your choice in memory of Dennis (Jake) Dayton Jacobson. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.