Jacqueline Sue Alsbury of Miami, Oklahoma passed from this life Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Higher Call Nursing Center in Quapaw, Oklahoma. She was 81.

Jacqueline was born November 29, 1937 in Picher, Oklahoma to Jack and Wilma Moore. She had lived in the Picher and Miami area all of her life. She was a 1955 graduate of Picher -Cardin High School.

Jacqueline was a homemaker and insurance agent. She was a member of Douthat Free Holiness Church in Douthat, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferrell Lee Alsbury, her daughter, Shawnra Alsbury, her son-in-law, Danny Green and her parents.

Jacqueline is survived by two sons, Lee Alsbury and wife Susan of Fairland, Oklahoma and Marlon Alsbury and wife Joy of Quapaw, Oklahoma, two daughters, Sheila Green of Quapaw, Oklahoma and Nerissa Quiroz of Fairland, Oklahoma, 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Miami, Oklahoma with Larry Gullett officiating. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery, northwest of Grove, Oklahoma with Cade Alsbury, Duane Alsbury, Joshua Alsbury, Dexter Alsbury, Quenton Quiroz and Koith Quiroz serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Miami. Services have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, Oklahoma.