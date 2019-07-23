The three-day filing period for Wanette School Board began Monday, with one candidate filing so far.
Jerry A. Plumley, 76, filed for the open Office No. 5 seat.
Filing continues Tuesday and Wednesday at the Pottawatomie County Election Board.
