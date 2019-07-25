The Price Tower Arts Center Board of Trustees declined a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development Tuesday that could have been used to rehabilitate some of the original apartment units in the historic building into affordable housing, Executive Director Rick Loyd confirmed Wednesday.

“After assessing [the grant] and talking to folks, determining what we wanted to do with it and what our thoughts were to upgrade some of our suites, the timing of it was not correct,” Loyd said.

The grant in question was a $500,000 Hope VI Main Street Grant from HUD awarded to the city of Bartlesville in 2015. Originally, the grant award was planned for revitalization of the former Memorial Hospital into affordable housing. However, the plans did not materialize after the developer, Virginia-based Larson Development failed to meet several deadlines and eventually placed the property up for sale.

The grant award from HUD must be used to assist with revitalizing a structure into some affordable housing within the downtown Bartlesville area. The city of Bartlesville must use the grant by September 2020.

On June 26, Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority Executive Director Chris Wilson announced plans were in process to use the $500,000 grant to rehabilitate some of the original apartments in the Price Tower into affordable housing.

The announcement was met by concern from some in the Bartlesville community, thinking portions of Price Tower were being transformed into low-income housing. That wasn’t the case.

However, Loyd said the time constraints on the grant award would have been too limiting to both educate the public and to get the plans done.

“We just determined the timing of it was going to take too long for us to explain it to people as to how it was really going to work and that our intent is to just enhance the building, not to get funds that were going to be driving us to do certain things in order for us to get that money,” Loyd said.

During a Wednesday meeting of the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, Wilson told BRTA members about Price Tower declining the Hope VI Main Street Grant and that he is now working to get another project approved — this time with the former Hotel Phillips/Johnstone Apartments, located at 821 S. Johnstone Ave.

Built in the 1940s by the Phillips Petroleum Company and completed in the early 50s, Hotel Phillips was originally designed as a hotel and apartment building. It was purchased and turned into the Johnstone Apartments. However, the project went into receivership.

Developer Travis Reese purchased the building and is in process of renovating the structure into apartments. The project is expected to be complete in 2020, prior to the September deadline for the Hope VI Main Street grant.

“[HUD] can work with this project and it is available because they are doing phases throughout the building and what we determined [Wednesday] with a conference call with HUD it looks great,” Wilson said.

Wilson said HUD told him all he will need to do at this point is send a letter to the agency that the $500,000 grant can now be transferred to the Hotel Phillips project and it has the potential to move forward.

“As soon as I can get the letter in, everything that we need will be fast-tracked because we only have a year to go,” Wilson said.