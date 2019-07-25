Sheila Diane Price, 65, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home in LaCygne, Kansas.

Sheila was born in Miami, Oklahoma July 27, 1953 to Benjamin and Pat (McNelis) Swango. On November 24,1973 Sheila married Ron Price in Miami. They moved to LaCygne to begin their teaching careers at Prairie View USD 362.

Sheila is survived by her husband: Ron Price; two daughters: Julie Diane Oetken, Jill Michelle (Matt) Peuser, Olathe, Kansas; and mother Pat Christenson, Miami, Oklahoma.

A visitation was held Sunday, July 21st at Schneider Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service was held Monday July 22, at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. Burial was in the Oak Lawn Cemetery LaCygne, Kansas. Memorials have been established in her name with Parker Elementary School and United Methodist Church. Donations can be sent to Schneider Funeral Home, 202 N. 4th St. LaCygne KS, 66040.