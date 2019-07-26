Beginning Monday, July 29, the northbound traffic on Harrison Street just south of MacArthur, will be restricted to a single lane for approximately one week in order for the sidewalks and traffic signal detection loops to be constructed for the First United Bank project. During this time the lanes that are closed will change and at some point the left lane that turns west onto MacArthur, will be closed for a few hours forcing all traffic to be north bound only. Traffic congestion will be expected in this area.