This July has been quite dry at my house (0.32 inch the last 29 days) with some interesting temperature variations. Who would guess the Jet Stream would dip down, bringing cooler northern winds with it? Some mighty large cracks have developed in the Japanese Garden that one could pole vault over. The nine new transplants including a Mimosa, two Rose of Sharons and Weeping Yoshino Cherry are being watered along with a few other drought-stressed plants. My three tomato plants are sucking their Earth Boxes dry every day, but as long as the Plumeria gets a good drink, this tropical is loving life in the heat.

Think this is a Hawaiian plant? Think again. The Plumeria’s home is Mexico and Central America, but it also grows in Brazil and Florida. Wilhelm Hillebrand, a German physician, took Plumeria to the Hawaiian Islands in 1860. The scent of the flowers fool the night flying Sphinx moths into pollinating them, but the blooms have no nectar. The Pseudosphinx moth larvae are called Plumeria caterpillars. Oklahoma has over 20 different Sphinx moth species and this moth is one of them! Like the Monarch caterpillar, the Plumeria caterpillars taste horrible because Plumeria latex is toxic.

Where the Plumeria is native (tropical and subtropical America), the caterpillars can defoliate a Plumeria tree. Each larva can eat three 20” long leaves per day but it does not kill the plant. My Plumeria is either Plumeria obtuse or Plumeria alba. Both species have white flowers with yellow centers, but P. obtuse tops out at 25 feet while P. alba soars ever higher to 40 feet in height.

My 8 ft tall Plumeria was chopped up (pruned) in early spring and four stems were distributed to other gardeners. Some are now blooming. The mother plant continues to grow in expectation of reaching the sun, producing lots of leaves but no beautifully scented flowers. The good thing is the leaves have remained untouched, except for the sun, wind and the occasional raindrop.

Four Toy Story movies have been released since 1995. Don Rickles was the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the first three but died before the 4th movie was made. Nevertheless, the director combed through all the outcasts and pieced together Don’s voice for the last movie. My favorite character was Buzz Lightyear and his “To Infinity and Beyond.” I have not missed a Toy Story movie. On the bookshelf stand a Buzz Lightyear bobble head and fully suited-up Buzz astronaut. Last time McD featured Toy Story was in 1999 when Toy Story 2 was released.

This June McD began their Toy Story 4 Happy Meal installments. Ten different Toy Story 4 characters were to be released, each with a section of the Toy Story RV, chances to win instant food or even be one of the eight lucky families to win a trip to Disney World near Orlando Florida. What an idea. My son is not one to frequent McDonald’s, but he does have a 3 year old daughter. Her Oklahoma grandparents began ordering Happy Meals wherever they were in hopes of collecting all the pieces to make the RV featured in Toy Story 4. Each meal had a dual toy/RV panel designed to be stand-alone action toys or components of the RV.

Small cheeseburgers, chicken McNuggets, tiny pks of fries, and yogurt tubes were dispersed to friends and family during the construction process. At one meal McNuggets became appetizers and the yogurt went into the freezer to become freezer pops. We managed to get 9 of the 10 toys, but missed Woody that had the last side panel of the RV. Woody was located on EBay.

When he arrived, the RV was assembled. Sort of. The side bits snapped together quite securely, but when it came time to add the ends to connect the entire RV together, my feeling was we needed some baling wire and duct tape. It was a rickety contraption any 3 year old could immediately disassemble, never to be put together again. A Humpty Dumpty RV. Well, it did have movable wheels. Once I linked the entire contraption together with a thick rubber band, it almost seemed solid. Small knobs on the top were for the placement of the various toys: Bo Peep, Woody, Buzz, Forky, etc. Apparently the little people were also designed to help hold the parts together. Problem was the action toys did not stay attached and fell off with the slightest jolt.

On the table now sits the Toy Story 4 RV with its detached entourage on top. Inside the guts of the vehicle are different games tied to each of the figures. If one wanted to play with individual parts, off comes the rubber band and to the junk yard the RV goes for deconstruction.

McDonald’s is assuming each child has an active imagination and will grow up to become a mechanical engineer. This “toy” was actually cool and could have been offered in adult meals since adults would be the only ones to be able to assemble or appreciate the spectacular design of such a clever composite toy.

Eureka Springs. Tucked in the northwest corner of Arkansas in the Ozarks, this quirky town is full of craftsmen, artists, interesting old buildings and some powerful hills. We were there for the Eurekan weekend, three days of triathlons, bike rides and running races. Earlier Friday we found the Fiesta Mart was selling moon pies for 11 cents in honor of Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary. No pies were left. Undaunted, small moon pies were discovered in Siloam Springs. When Saturday arrived, everyone got a moon pie.

As we neared “Little Switzerland”, a 6 point buck stood in the middle of the road, curious yet defiant. He slowly strode off and we slowly drove the rest of the way to Eureka Springs. Our little abode, the “Becky Thatcher,” was next to the 6 acre Lake Lucerne. We were surrounded by trees, birds, frogs, moths and other wildlife. The cooling system was minimal.

Saturday morning I walked up and down a steep hill. A foot-long copperhead had been killed on the road. The bike riders had gone when I got back to the cabin. Two chose to ride 30 miles, one decided on 62 miles and four tackled 100 miles. After the race, we became tourists and visited shops as well as the historic five story Crescent Hotel, built in 1886. The stairs and fireplace were constructed of native wood. In the early 1900s the hotel became Crescent College. The school was purchased in 1937 and converted into the Baker Cancer Clinic. The charlatan was jailed for mail fraud in 1940. Several owners followed. The Crescent has been renovated and returned back to hotel status. Here is where the ghost tour begins each night. The Crescent is said to be America’s most haunted hotel!

Sunday was Onyx Cave. It could have been called Calcium Carbonate cave, since Onyx is a semi-transparent agate of the same chemical. This cave had experienced human damage, but still retains active formations. The huge plus: 57 degrees day and night. The entire weekend, temperatures had hovered at 100 degrees.

Onyx cave was cool!

Becky Emerson Carlberg, graduate of Oklahoma State (Plant Pathology) is a teacher, artist, writer as well as certified Oklahoma Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Contact her at Becscience@att.net.