OBU alumna Katie Thompson has been named a finalist for the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year award. The announcement was made July 23. The 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named Sept. 17 in a ceremony at the State Fair Park of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.

Thompson earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education in 2013 from OBU. She teaches Kindergarten at the Shawnee Early Childhood Center and is the current Shawnee Public Schools Teacher of the Year. She has been a Kindergarten teacher for six years.

After winning Teacher of the Year for SPS, her application was submitted for consideration for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. She was then selected as a finalist after her application packet was reviewed by a panel of educators, legislators and members of business and nonprofit organizations.

Dr. April Grace, Shawnee Public Schools superintendent, said that Thompson has been an amazing educator while working in Shawnee Public Schools.

“Katie is a phenomenal teacher who forms strong relationships with her students and their families,” Grace said. “We are proud that she is representing our district.”

In a news release, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said that all 12 finalists were excellent choices and represent Oklahoma’s best.

“These 12 individuals represent the highest standard of education in our state and are exceptional examples of the tremendous impact one person can make in the lives of kids,” Hofmeister said. “Their use of innovative instructional strategies and their demonstrated ability to forge meaningful relationships with students and families demonstrate their commitment to the success of every child in their classroom. We are proud of their success, and they are deserving of this important honor.”

For more information about the Division of Teacher Education at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/humanities/teacher-education.