(BPT) - Whether you want to make the most of your home now, or you’re thinking of selling soon, smart upgrades can boost your enjoyment of your home and increase its resale value. Some upgrades improve the aesthetics of your house, while others help save on energy costs or improve the functionality of the home. Still others can add a touch of luxury.

Why not consider smart upgrades for right now, instead of waiting until you’re ready to sell? You can certainly appreciate the upgrades now, while confident that they will pay off later. Here are some ideas.

Timeless hardwood floors

Designers and real estate agents agree that installing or refinishing a hardwood floor can boost not only the look of a room, but will make the room easier to design around - and to sell. Most homebuyers look at replacing aging carpeting in a new home, to refresh and put their own stamp on rooms. Hardwood floors have long been coveted by real estate agents and luxury homeowners alike, as they provide a blank canvas to work with, allowing new homebuyers to choose area rugs and accents to create their own design aesthetic.

Energy-efficient windows

This is one of the smartest upgrades you can make, as it improves the aesthetic from the outside (that all-important “curb appeal”), enhances your enjoyment of rooms from the inside and reduces energy costs. Advances in technology behind high-performance window glass have made a huge difference in terms of the amount of insulation and energy-efficiency they provide. Low-emissivity coatings on glass help control heat transfer through windows that have insulated glazing. In addition, the latest window frames - from metal or fiberglass to vinyl - offer superior insulation and long-lasting performance over standard wooden frames. Installing the best new windows for any room, or the entire house, offers an outstanding return on investment.

New doors Like windows, doors also present a face to potential buyers from the curb, and can help decrease energy costs. The front door is an obvious place to start. You’ll want to consider your local climate and its needs, such as good weather-stripping to keep out the cold or sturdy screen doors to keep out bugs. Garage doors are also a great choice for updating, especially if they are large and highly visible. An upscale garage door is built from highly durable materials and looks as good as it functions. For any door facing the curb, including the garage door, choose a color and style that matches the overall look of your home, and that will last many years, through a variety of weather conditions.

Cleansing seats

Haven’t you always wanted a toilet with a heated seat, plus warm-water cleansing and warm-air drying, operated by remote control? How about an automatic LED light to help you see in the dark? You can elevate your daily routine with a Kohler Cleansing Seat, designed to fit most toilets. The seats are ergonomically designed, and will complement a range of decors. The Cleansing Seat also offers carbon filters to help keep the space fresh, and the wand that sprays water is self-cleaning. The flush and lid are both motion-activated. This toilet upgrade with customizable amenities will make you feel like you’re at a spa or luxury hotel. Then you may wonder how you ever lived without it.

Beautiful outdoor living space

Everyone today is looking for ways to spend time outdoors comfortably - whether this means a deck, patio or gazebo. If you have a functional area outdoors, consider improvements - is the space big enough? Could you add privacy fencing or shade? Do you want a better cooking area or fire pit for entertaining? If you don’t currently have a usable outdoor space, look at your property as a whole and consider what makes sense for the space and your lifestyle. You could consult a professional to help you design a more beautiful and comfortable outdoor space.

Making smart choices about home upgrades means planning for the long-term life of the house, and improving the enjoyment and functionality of your home right now. With so many possibilities, consider what upgrades would add the most benefit for your everyday routine.