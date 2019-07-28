Improving the efficiency and reliability of the school buses that transport up to 1,800 Bartlesville area students a day will be a key element in the bond package voters are being asked to approve next month.

Voters within the borders of the Bartlesville school district will head to the polls Aug. 13 to make a decision on $17.9 million worth of bonds to help the district maintain and upgrade instructional needs, facilities and transportation.

Of that bond package, approximately 10% would go to transportation improvements. Passage of the proposals will not increase property taxes, but must be approved by at least 60 percent of voters.

The ballot will have two questions: one for $16.065 million and a separate one to provide $1.85 million for buses and other vehicles, since state law requires that transportation bonds be voted on separately.

According to Orville Burks, the school district’s director of transportation and maintenance center, the bond proposal will replace 13 route buses that will be over 10 years old, as well as one special needs bus and some other vehicles.

“The older buses we run daily are safe and they meet the state requirements. It’s just getting to the point where age and mileage is going to start cost more than a replacement,” Burks said.

Plus, as the fleet gets older, accessibility to vehicle parts becomes difficult.

“We have to wait several days for parts to come in, because most places don’t have stuff on hand,” he said. “And eventually you can’t find a part from a from the dealer, you have to find some aftermarket company that sells. Just like any old car, sometimes it’s hard to find parts for.”

Most of the buses that need to be replaced are early 2000 models, Burks said.

“They’re going on 20 years old now, so they’re all getting up in there in age and mileage,” he said.

The school district runs about seven old buses on routes daily, according to Burks. He said those buses typically get about to 5 to 6 miles per gallon, so if the bond passes, the district will save on fuel costs.

Back in the 2016 bond issue, voters supported replacing 15 buses that were 17-25 years old. There are now two activity buses and people-mover vans to transport students.

“We have 44 buses altogether, so we’re about halfway through replacing the fleet and getting them up to a lot better standards,” Burks said.

A new bus costs about $95,000, Burks said, but special needs buses cost a bit more for wheelchair lifts and other ADA components.

“The buses will be brand new Thomas buses just like we’ve been purchasing. The vehicles we’ve purchased through Thomas have been really good, and we haven’t had any issues out of them. We’re just going to continue to utilize that quality bus,” he said.

“Since we’ve purchased the new buses with our last bond, we haven’t had to tow any back due to mechanical failure, like we did prior those new buses coming in. Before we got the new buses, it was a pretty regular thing to have stranded buses. We’re very happy from we moved on from that,” he said.

If the bond passes, Burks said the old buses will be auctioned off and the funds received will go back into the district’s general fund.

When school is back in session next month, the district will have 25 bus routes and five special needs routes, Burks said.

“We generally have 1,600 to 1,800 students riding buses each day,” he said.

Passage of the bond issue will mean the district can continue to provide reliable and cost-effective transportation, Burks said.

“I think every district has some older buses that they try to minimize use on. I’ve noticed that other districts are upgrading their fleets as well and doing away from some of the older stuff that causes problems,” he said.

The bond package wouldn’t increase the millage rate — meaning no property tax rate increase for those living in the school district – because previous bond payment obligations are being paid down as the new ones are taken on.

The 2019 bond issue would be funded through the sale of general obligation bonds beginning in 2021-22. By funding some school needs through bonds rather than through the district’s general fund, the district is able to free up millions of dollars that can be used to preserve teaching positions.