The Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center has a full calendar this month with events for a variety of ages and interests. From shopping events selling antique and vintage goods, a comic convention and children’s event to learn more about Shawnee law enforcement, there is something for everyone at the Expo Center in August.

Two Sisters Flea Market

The classic Two Sisters Flea Market is Aug. 2-3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and admission is free. This shopping market features many unique vendors with handmade, upcycled and vintage items. For more information, visit their Facebook page, @TwoSistersFleaMarket.

Indian Territory Antique and Collector Arms Show

The Indian Territory Antique and Collector Arms show is Aug. 10-11. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. There will be collector firearms, old and rare ammunition, firearms and old west memorabilia, western and Native American artifacts, bits and spurs, civil war items, coins and more available to buy, sell and trade! Admission for the tradeshow is $8 for adults and free for children 12 and under. For more information about the Indian Territory Antique and Collector Arms Show, visit gunshowtrader.com.

Shawnee Comic Con

Shawnee Comic Con is Aug. 17-18, bringing a mix of artists, comic lovers and vendors with comics, toys and much more to the Expo Center. Admission is $5 and children 8 and under are free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. For more information about this event, visit their Facebook page, @ShawneeComicCon.

Cops ‘N Kids

The Shawnee Police Department is hosting Cops ‘N Kids Aug. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Children can meet and talk with Shawnee police officers, watch a variety of live demonstrations, take photos with mascots and more. This is a great opportunity to allow children to learn about safety and how police officers help us every day. There will also be a BigFoot monster truck from Firestone and other activities for all ages. This event is free to attend. For more information, visit their Facebook page, @ShawneeCopsNKids.

10th Annual Labor Day Classic Sale

The 10th Annual Labor Day Classic Sale is Aug. 31 starting at 1 p.m. at the Expo Center. There will be goats of various breeds and ages for sale from multiple farms around the state. There will be a viewing for the sale on Friday, Aug. 30 and it is free to attend. For more information about this show, please visit labordayclassicsale.com.

For more information about the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, visit ShawneeExpo.org. Located just minutes from the “crossroads of America,” the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center sits on 52 acres of fairgrounds with a variety of facility options including an outdoor arena, indoor arena and more than 150,000-square-feet of exhibit and meeting space. Complete with a top-notch RV park, the Expo Center is the perfect location for any size event including, banquets, shows, events and more. For more information on the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center visit ShawneeExpo.org or call (405) 275-7020.

