“Musings In the Wing,” a unique musical and theatrical experience performed by Jonathan Elmore and Pam Leptich, will be presented by the Playmakers, 121 W. 3rd, Grove, Oklahoma. Audience members will be transported into their own musings through performances Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3, at 7 PM, and Sunday, August 4, at 2 PM.

Audience members can enjoy delicious culinary treats created by Joanie Engel, a celebrated chef and one of the Playmakers’ directors. Joanie will offer delicacies that can be taken to the seats and enjoyed while the show is playing. Audience members are encouraged also to BYOB if they so desire. Water, coffee, and tea will also be provided.

“Throughout the show, Jonathan and I will perform songs you know but haven’t heard in a while, says Pam Leptich. “These songs will activate your own musings about times, places, and people; about promises, heartaches, joys, and a past only you can recapture. The mood is happy and melancholy, comfortable and edgy, dreamy and motivating, thoughtful and mindless…just musings, just musings. Maybe you will think of that person…that let’s get together soon person…and after the show you will call that person and…well, you get the idea.”

When asked about the show, Jonathan replied, "It's going to be an interesting mash up of my life so far. I've been an actor for forty years and a musician for thirty-five. Only a couple of times have those two worlds collided in musicals. In this show, I'll be playing guitar and piano and singing songs that I love and hopefully everyone will see a glimpse into a part of me I've never shown in Grove before. Also, I will be doing some acting since that's my passion and what people might know me for. It going to be a fun show."

Pam continues, “It will be an experience of the most varied, eclectic, at times eccentric slate of songs, musings, and even a one act play and a teaser of an upcoming Playmaker production. Audience members are invited to make the experience their own. Remember coffee houses where you clicked your fingers? Remember hootenannies? Remember just a good time with friends surrounded by memories? All this and more is yours at Musings in the Wing.”

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $8 for students in High School and college. The show contains adult situations, so it is recommended only for students in High School or college.

Reservations are encouraged as seating is limited to 30 people at each performance. Major Credit Cards are accepted. There are no paper tickets at The Playmakers. Just call (918) 786 8950 and leave a message with your name and phone number. Or, you may email your reservation to groveplaymakers@yahoo.com. A volunteer will contact you to confirm.

To get in on the fun, watch the Playmakers’ Facebook page: grove playmakers theatre.