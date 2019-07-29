A new dance studio at 4901 N Kickapoo Ave, Suite 1368 in Shawnee Mall will burst into dance 5-9 p.m. August 10 with the celebration of Relevé Studio’s Grand Opening.

The event will feature free dance demonstrations, giveaways, kid’s crafts, and course registration discounts to mark the beginning of the Studio’s first school year in operation.

“We did a warm-up run this summer with our two-week session, which was just enough to get me excited to do a lot more!” Relevé Studio artistic director Andrea Johnson said. “With the fall session, I want to build on what current students have begun, and introduce new students to the joys of classical ballet and ballroom dance.”

Begun over the past summer through a dance program at the Shawnee Senior Center, Relevé Studio is expanding into a new location.

“Our new space in the mall [has] got beautiful large mirrors and plenty of natural light, which makes it a pleasant place to learn,” Johnson said. “I’m also happy to be partnering with Jim Pierce, who is really invested in making Shawnee a healthier, happier place, as a member of Blue Zones.”

As part of the event, Relevé Studio invites all members of the community to attend a free ballroom lesson and a free ballet lesson. No experience is necessary to take either class. The free lessons offers a sample of the expanding range of courses the studio will provide in the new space, including Ballet I and II, Adult Ballet, Creative Movement and Ballroom/Social Dance.

“I’m looking forward to seeing students grow technically and artistically and develop confidence in their abilities as dancers and collaborators,” Johnson said.

Individuals can learn more about the program and enroll at relevestudioshawnee.wordpress.com or at the Studio’s Facebook page: Relevé Studio.