A retirement reception was held for Seminole State College employee Cindy Guinn on July 25. Guinn served SSC for 19 years, most recently as an Administrative Assistant in the President's Office. She is a graduate of Maud High School and attended a business program at Gordon Cooper Technology Center. She is a resident of Shawnee. She is married and has two children, both of whom graduated from SSC. During her retirement, she looks forward to traveling, camping, gardening, and spending more time with her grandchildren.

Cindy Guinn’s office mates gather for a photo at her retirement reception on July 25 at the Enoch Kelly Haney Center on the Seminole State College Campus. Pictured from left to right are: President Lana Reynolds, Marketing and Web Coordinator Steven Little, SSC Educational Foundation Advancement Coordinator Kelsie Guy, Cindy Guinn, Director of Community Relations Kristin Dunn, Communications Coordinator Josh Hutton and Executive Assistant to the President Mechell Downey.