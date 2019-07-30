Every chance he gets, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders extols the virtues of democratic socialism and rails against the evils of capitalism. He isn’t alone, as several candidates in the crowded field have joined the chorus.

In the first debates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren complained that the economy “is doing great for a thinner and thinner slice at the top.” She says she’s a capitalist who “sees the value of markets,” but an analysis by Yahoo Finance puts her policy proposals just a smidge to the right of Sanders’. Sens. Kamala Harris and Corey Booker aren’t far from Warren, in the Yahoo analysis.

In an interview with CNN this spring, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg suggested one reason for the socialism-capitalism debate “is that capitalism has let a lot of people down.” It also has lifted so many.

Consider Devon Energy Corp. It was co-founded in 1970 by Larry Nichols and his father, John, and started with a handful of employees. The company eventually helped to create the shale revolution when it bought Mitchell Energy, the hydraulic fracturing innovator, and applied the process to horizontal wells. Devon grew to roughly 5,000 employees before the energy downturn earlier this decade.

Or consider Harold Hamm, who grew up poor on a farm in Purcell before moving to Enid at 16. Two years out of high school he started Hamm-Phillips Service Co. with a single service truck. At 22, he formed the company that would become Continental Resources.

Or consider Tom and Judy Love, co-founders of Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores. They began with a single leased gas station in Watonga in the mid-1960s. Today, Love’s is in 41 states and is approaching 500 travel centers. The company employs 25,000 nationwide.

On a smaller scale, consider Cally Johnson and Kathryn Mathis, co-owners of Big Truck Tacos. As our Food Dude, Dave Cathey, has written, Johnson and Mathis were hardly the first with a food truck in Oklahoma City, but they made social media a key part of their business model. Today, Big Truck Tacos continues to flourish with its gourmet taqueria fare even as the market has become more and more crowded — Amen! — with other food truck entrepreneurs.

Speaking of food, have you been to Pawhuska lately? Until a few years ago, it was a quiet town on U.S. 60 between Bartlesville and Ponca City, in Osage County. Then “The Pioneer Woman,” Ree Drummond, decided to invest.

Drummond renovated a historic downtown building and opened a restaurant and bakery in October 2016. The town hasn’t been the same since. The Pioneer Woman Mercantile draws a steady stream of visitors from around the world, to the benefit not just of Drummond but other businesses in town.

Drummond and her husband have opened a small upscale hotel, a pizza shop and, most recently, an ice cream shop. Other once-empty buildings on town are now in use. The treasurer of the Pawhuska Merchants Association, whose own business has flourished, told the Tulsa World last summer, “It has helped the city enormously to have funds to fix infrastructure, sidewalks. I would say that’s the biggest boost.”

Perhaps Buttigieg, et al., should stop by sometime.