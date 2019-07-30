Scorsese visits Osage Nation ahead of filming

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (AP) — Director Martin Scorsese has visited Oklahoma and met with the principal chief of the Osage Nation to discuss filming his upcoming adaptation of "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The Tulsa World reported that Scorsese and others involved in the film met with Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and other Osage representatives for about two hours to discuss how the movie will accurately portray the tribe's culture, history and language.

The movie is an adaptation David Grann's nonfiction book "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI." It documents the 1920s slayings of wealthy Osage tribal members after the discovery of oil on their land.

Standing Bear said Scorsese told him Robert DeNiro will play cattleman William Hale. Leonardo DiCaprio is also set to star.

•••

Inmate charged with murder of cellmate at Oklahoma prison

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors have filed a first-degree murder charge against an inmate who allegedly told correctional officers he choked, beat and hung his cellmate to death.

Pittsburg County court records indicate the charge was filed on Friday against 38-year-old Shawn Curtis Sharp, an inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester who is serving a 35-year prison sentence for first-degree rape and other charges. The records don't indicate whether Sharp is represented by an attorney.

Sharp is accused in the Sept. 18 death of his cellmate, 56-year-old Bobby Bailey , who was serving a life sentence for shooting with intent to kill.

The Tulsa World reports correctional officers found Bailey hanging from a ligature around his neck in his cell. Prison officials say Sharp has allegedly repeatedly confessed to Bailey's death.

•••

Wounded woman dies after left outside Oklahoma hospital

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa say a wounded woman who was dropped off in the parking lot of the Oklahoma State University Medical Center has died.

Authorities say medical personnel found the woman shortly before 3 a.m. Monday near the medical center's emergency entrance in downtown Tulsa. Tulsa Police Sgt. Brandon Watkins says the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Watkins says the woman hasn't been identified. She was dropped off in the parking lot near the facility's emergency entrance by an unidentified driver who drove away. Officials say detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the hospital to try to get a description of the driver.

How the woman was injured and where was not immediately clear. Officials say the state Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

•••