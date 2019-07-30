SPERRY, Okla. (AP) — A fund-raising campaign has been launched to restore another filming location from "The Outsiders" to past glory.

A former DX service station in Sperry is among locations where footage was shot for the 1983 movie, based on S.E. Hinton's beloved young adult novel. A GoFundMe account has been started for what is being called The Outsiders DX Museum.

The GoFundMe page, created by Gary Coulson of Sperry, said the station is being restored in an effort to continue honoring and preserving Oklahoma's rich pop culture history.

The goal is to raise $30,000. More than $600 was raised in the first 17 hours of the fund-raising campaign, the Tulsa World reported.

"Our goal, with your help, is to recreate the DX station to appear as it did in the movie, which takes place in 1965," the GoFundMe page said. "Therefore, we need to purchase and install props such as a two-sided DX sign, gas pumps, Anco windshield wiper display, a 1951 Chevy Styleline Deluxe vehicle, a phone booth and other DX-related items."

The page also said the building will need paint, new electrical wiring, concrete work and a security system.

"We hope the cities of Sperry and Tulsa, along with the State of Oklahoma, will enjoy new-found tourism, and fans of S. E. Hinton and 'The Outsiders' will have another destination to look forward to seeing on their Outsiders filming locations tour."

It was recently announced that a grand opening for The Outsiders House Museum will take place Aug. 9-10. Actor C. Thomas Howell, who played Ponyboy Curtis in "The Outsiders," will return for tours of film sites.

A scene at the DX station featured Howell, Ralph Macchio as Johnny Cade, Matt Dillon as Dallas Winston, Rob Lowe as Sodapop Curtis and Tom Cruise as Steve Randle.

This year marks the 36th anniversary of "The Outsiders" movie premiere. The Outsiders house may be the most famous location where the Francis Ford Coppola movie, based on a book by S.E. Hinton, was filmed in Tulsa. But it is by no means the only location.

