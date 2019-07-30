It’s almost time for the 2nd Annual Dewey Police FOP Breakfast Fundraiser. The breakfast fundraiser will be held on Saturday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Tickets are on sale now, for $8 in advance, or you may purchase them at the door for $10. This will be and all-you-can-eat breakfast, including pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, milk, orange juice and coffee. Advanced tickets can be purchased from any Dewey Police officer or by calling 918-440-4499.

The Annual Dewey Police FOP Breakfast Fundraiser will be held at the Elks Lodge 1060 in Bartlesville, behind Walmart at 1060 Swan Dr. Be sure and mark your calendar, to attend this fundraiser.

There is still time to help out with the fundraiser for the Dewey Future Farmers of America. Ginger Monday, an Avid spokeswoman for the Dewey FFA, is in need of sponsors to help with this year’s 3rd Annual Dewey FFA Horticulture Poker Run/Fundraiser. This year’s event will be held on 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24. The Dewey FFA Horticulture Program is needing help, from their community, to continue to raise money for more improvements to FFA Horticulture Department.

The Dewey FFA horticulture class has plant sales to raise money for their FFA projects. They have an amazing water filtration with live fish fertilizing the plants and water.

“The setup is amazing,” Ginger Monday said. Speaking of the previous year Monday said: “These kids grew these plants with hard work and they are very strong and healthy plants. This last sale the green house they had, was not equipped well to keep the heat off these plants. And they lost many; such a shame to see their hard work go south. They didn’t have the right equipment set up in this green house, plus this green house has been out grown. They needed a larger greenhouse with correct heat and cooling temperatures, that will allow the students to learn about horticulture all year. So I decided to help them out and start a great fun run poker run. I believe in the future of our children. And, if this is a success, we will continue to do it annually for future horticulture projects for the community. Let’s help them out and come ride with me.”

Through the help of sponsors and the community, the funds were raised through the first two poker runs, to purchase a new greenhouse, install new electric, as well as a few other finishing touches.

If you drive by the Dewey School and look to the north of the Agriculture building, you will see the new greenhouse.

So this year, the 3rd Annual Poker Run Fundraiser, will be held to raise funds for a Hoop House. The Hoop House will also be located at the Ag Farm. The Hoop House will help students to be able to grow some of the cold weather veggies such as beets, carrots, cauliflower leaf lettuce peas radishes. etc. This will encourage the students to know the value of healthy foods grown with their own hands. The goal amount for the Hoop House is $15,000. Sponsors are needed to help fund the advertising and t-shirts for the Poker Run. They are also looking for individuals to donate items to be auctioned off, as well as someone to cater. Help make this fundraiser a success for the youth of our community. You may contact Ginger Lee Ann Monday on the Thirsty Turtle Facebook page, for more information on the Poker Run and sponsorship.

Come help out the Dewey FFA with this very important fund raiser. It is for a project that keeps giving back to our youth and the community.

The next Dewey City Council meeting will be held 7 p.m. Aug. 5. The meeting will be held in the Dewey City Hall. The public is invited to attend. The agenda for this meeting will be posted on the window of the Dewey City Hall, and also on the Dewey City website. This is the best way to get to see your councilmen at work, for your town.

If you don’t know who the councilman is for your district, you can find out at this meeting. If you have any questions for your councilman or the mayor of Dewey, they would be happy to answer them.

You can also get on the agenda to speak, to the whole group if you desire. Find out what is going on in our town. Show support for your community. Hope to see you there.