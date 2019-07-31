PAWHUSKA SCHOOL ENROLLMENT

Enrollment dates are Aug. 5-7

Enrollment for the 2019-2020 Pawhuska school year will be Aug. 5- 7 at the Elementary Cafeteria from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., and 1 - 4 p.m. If you are enrolling a new student to the district, please be sure to bring the child’s birth certificate, shot records, social security card, and a CDIB card if applicable. All returning students need to complete paperwork at enrollment for the upcoming school year.

DIABETES EDUCATION

Osage County to hold class

Justin Hamrick, a health educator with the Osage County Health Department, will host a multi-session diabetes education class beginning Aug. 7, each Wednesday from 3-4:30 p.m. The class size will be limited to 12 spots. Interested individuals should contact Hamrick at JustinH@health.ok.gov or at 918-287-3740.

OSAGE NATION PUBLIC HEARING

Hearing is set for Aug. 21

An Osage Nation Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) Block Grant Public Hearing for the FY 2021-23 application is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Osage Nation Law Building, located at 1711 Grandview, Pawhuska.

For more information concerning the upcoming plan, contact the Osage Nation Child Care Department at 918-287-5363.

OSAGE COUNTY REPUBLICAN MEETING

Party town hall meeting set for Aug. 10

The Osage County Republican Party will host a town hall meeting, lasting for about an hour, on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 546 West Imperial Blvd. in Sand Springs.

Former State Senator Eddie Fields will introduce elected Republican officials, who will give updates on current happenings. Everyone is invited to join us and families are welcome. Free coffee, tea and cookies will be provided. The Elks Lodge will have beans, cornbread, pulled pork sandwiches and chips at a low price for those wanting lunch. Questions? Call or text 918-697-9763.

So, if you are curiousabout what happened in the 2019 legislative session, or you want to know how the new governor is working with legislators, or you have questions about changes the new Osage County assessor is making, or you are interested in current and upcoming projects of the Osage County Board of Commissioners, come out and join us at the Elks Lodge in Sand Springs on Aug. 10.

VOTER REGISTRATION FOR BOND ELECTION

Deadline for Pawhuska school bond vote is Aug. 16

Aug. 16 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to vote in the Sept. 10 Pawhuska I00257 Special School Election, Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said.

Chouteau said that persons who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to vote in Oklahoma.

Persons who have never been registered to vote, not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply. Persons should fill out and mail an Oklahoma voter registration application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Aug. 16.

Chouteau explained that applications postmarked after that time will still be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved until after Sept. 10.

The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Chouteau said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office at 918-287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave., and at most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries in the county. Chouteau said that applications also are available at our website www.osage.okcounties.org or the state website www.elections.ok.gov, and voters can check their registration status at www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

CLOSED PRECINCTS FOR BOND VOTE

Absentee ballots to be available

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau has announced that the Pawhuska I00257 School has opted to close Precincts 102, 103, 110, 111, 113, 301 and 306 in Osage County for its Pawhuska I00257 School Special Election scheduled for Sept. 10.

State Law allows a school district to close a precinct if it’s not entirely within the district’s boundaries, and if there are fewer than 100 registered voters in that part of the precinct. There are 24 voters in precinct 102, two voters in precinct 103, 35 voters in precinct 110, two voters in precinct 111, 0 voters in precinct 113, one voter in precinct 301 and one voter in precinct 306.

Voters who are registered in precincts 102, 103, 110, 111, 113, 301 and 306 will receive an application for absentee ballots from the County Election Board. They can fill out, sign and return the application form to the County Election Board to have a ballot mailed to them. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. Voters who receive their absentee ballots by mail must return the voted ballot to the County Election Board by mail. Absentee ballots must be in the County Election Board’s hands by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.

These voters also may vote by in-person absentee at the County Election Board office from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 5 or Sept. 6.

Any registered voters in precincts 102, 103, 110, 111, 113, 301 and 306 who believe that they may reside in the Pawhuska I00257 School District and who have not yet received an absentee ballot application from the County Election Board should call the office immediately at 918-287-3036.