Following a hearing Tuesday, a felony first-degree manslaughter case in Pottawatomie County District Court will move forward.

Christian Trey Key, 25, was charged in the traffic fatality case back in April. He was accused of causing the death of his passenger, Tanya Lynn Wolfe, 47, of Shawnee, on Saturday, April 13, records show.

Key was driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla while under the influence of an intoxicating substance and he also was driving under suspension, according to the initial filing and information. The filed charge alleges Key was driving in a reckless manner when he drove across the center line near Harrison and Federal Streets into oncoming traffic and struck a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup head-on, resulting in injuries to that driver and Wolfe's death.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson said a judge's decision involving the case being a misdemeanor was reversed by a Logan County judge during a special hearing on Tuesday. As a result, the case will move forward as a felony. Key is now scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.