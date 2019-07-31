WILSON — Over the last few years, the Wilson Lady Eagles fast pitch softball team has been able to win its fair share of games during the regular season.

WILSON — Over the last few years, the Wilson Lady Eagles fast pitch softball team has been able to win its fair share of games during the regular season.

However, success in the playoffs has been a completely different outcome, as the Lady Eagles have been eliminated in the district tournament the last few years.

But this season there’s a new leader at the helm of the Lady Eagles, and it’s a familiar face.

Wilson baseball coach Steve Lee will enter his first season in charge of the Wilson softball program this fall, as the Lady Eagles will look to improve on a 13-win season from a year ago.

“Our expectations are to get better every single day,” Lee said. “We’re working on improving when we are out on the field practicing and we’re going to improve with every game we play. We have the mindset that if we do this process, we’re going to be a good and competitive team by the time the playoffs come around.”

Wilson will be sporting a mix of upperclassmen and freshmen this season, as the Lady Eagles will have just two seniors in Katelynn Hacker and Tucker Welch along with juniors Aliyah Fielding, Jadyn Brown, Maci Gunter, Kendra Wright, Austyn Gray and Jill Armstrong.

The Lady Eagles won’t have any sophomores on the team this season as the remaining seven players on the roster are all freshman this year.

“We’re definitely relying on our two seniors and our juniors to be our leaders this season,” Lee said. “We have four players returning this year that were starters last year, and we’re expecting their experience to help shape our team.”

“Our leaders have to set the tone for us this season,” Lee added. “Their tone is going to dictate our effort and attitude on a daily basis. If they have a great attitude and are giving a lot of effort, then the rest of the girls are going to follow.”

While most coaches might experience a tough transitional period during their first few weeks in charge of a new program, this hasn’t been the case for coach Lee, having already been at Wilson for an extended amount of time as a coach.

“To be honest it’s been a relatively easy transition,” he said. “The girls knew the expectations we were going to have for them on day one. From the moment I first talked to them they have been great to work with and have been working very hard in practice. All of the girls have been extremely dedicated, and we got right to work the first day and didn’t have to go through any type of getting to know you period.”

Wilson will open the 2019 fast pitch season on August 12 at home against Waurika, before getting a second home game the following day against Ryan.

The Lady Eagles will then travel to Tishomingo for their first tournament of the season on Aug. 17-19.

Wilson’s only other tournament of the season will take place in September at the Comanche Tournament.

Other home games throughout the season will include Mill Creek (Aug. 19), Paoil (Aug. 20), Ringling (Aug. 26), Madill (Aug. 27), as well as games against Velma-Alma, Healdton and Thackerville on Sept. 16, 17, and 23rd.

“It would mean a lot for these girls to be able to get over the district hump,” Lee said. “That would show the younger girls exactly what it takes to be successful and it would set the tone for future teams. But at the end of the day, we’re just focused on what we can control and we’re just going to let the game take care of itself. If we give great effort and have a great attitude throughout the season, then we’ll be successful no matter what.”