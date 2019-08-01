DETROIT (TNS) — After a poor debate a month ago in Miami, a more aggressive Joe Biden took the stage at the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit on Wednesday night, forcefully going after plans put forward by other candidates as impossible or impractical and repeatedly defending his own proposals and record.

The clear front-runner in a Democratic field that includes nearly two dozen candidates, Biden, the former vice president, blasted complaints that his own proposal to expand health care access would leave millions without coverage as “a bunch of malarkey” and chastised Sen. Kamala Harris of California for a plan he said will cost $3 trillion and eliminate employer-based insurance for some 180 million Americans.

“Obamacare is working. Build on Obamacare,” said Biden, who helped pass the health care plan as former President Barack Obama’s vice president. “Provide a public option for those who don’t like their employer plan … My plan costs $750 billion … not $3 trillion.”

But even as Biden — who appeared caught by surprise by attacks from the other candidates, especially Harris, a month ago in Miami — battled back, he faced withering attacks from opponents who sought to boost their own standing, going after him during an often rollicking debate that saw them sharply trading barbs.

“You do nothing to hold the insurance companies to task for what they have been doing to American families,” Harris said.

The debate began with Biden shaking hands with Harris, saying, “Go easy on me, kid,” but his campaign staff had made clear beforehand that Biden, while not looking for a fight, was ready to defend his record if Harris or any other candidate targeted him as she had last month in Miami’s debate.

Meanwhile, it was an amazingly diverse group on stage Wednesday, the second of two nights of debates for the Democratic presidential nomination next year. Of the 10 candidates debating Wednesday, five were people of color and three were women.

Besides Biden and Harris, the candidates included New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Michael Bennet of Colorado and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro; businessman Andrew Yang; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

On Tuesday night, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts debated with eight other Democrats at the Fox over their plans to create a single government plan to cover all Americans. Moderates hit them, saying those plans were impractical.

On Wednesday, health care was front and center again, with the 10 candidates arguing over the particulars of their plans and whether the nation should embrace a government-run plan for every American, offer a Medicare buy-in or some hybrid of the two ideas.

Harris tried to outline her recently announced plan that would, after 10 years, insure every American but would do so by allowing private insurers to create plans that would operate as Medicare Advantage plans currently do. But Biden — as well as Bennet — took her to task.

“You should wonder why it takes 10 years,” said Biden, who also accused Harris of having flip-flopped on the question of whether she would allow private insurance or not.

Harris said Biden’s own plan — which calls for a Medicare buy-in for any American who wants it — leaves out some 10 million Americans, a claim Biden denied.

“We must act,” Harris said. “Sen. Biden, your plan will keep and allow insurance companies to stay with the status quo, doing business as usual.”

Booker said Democrats should stop attacking each other over their health care plans.

“The person who is enjoying this debate most right now is Donald Trump as we pit Democrats against each other,” he said. “I’m going to work to get us to a point where … everyone is covered,” he added, but said Democrats shouldn’t divide the party “in the face of the real enemy,” meaning Trump and the Republicans.

De Blasio — who is in danger of not making next month’s debate in Houston if he doesn’t improve his standing in the polls and his fundraising — continually hit at the other candidates, saying candidates like Biden should stop fear-mongering on universal care.

“Why are we not going to be the party that does something bold?” he said. “Donald Trump won this state of Michigan by saying he was going to disrupt the status quo. The Democrats should be prepared to disrupt the status quo.”

As expected, immigration and the call for reforms at the southern border — where reports have shown families being separated and men, women and children being held at times in unsanitary conditions — also became an important topic during the first part of the debate, with the candidates arguing over whether crossing the border without documentations should be a crime.

One such divide materialized with Biden and Bennet, who argued against decriminalizing undocumented border crossings, on one side and the other candidates on the other. Most have argued for making border crossings a civil infraction.

“If you cross the border illegally, you should be able to be sent back. It’s a crime,” said Biden, who added that the number of people who can cross into the U.S. should be increased and a pathway to citizenship should be developed for the 11 million undocumented people living in the nation.

The rest of the field said Biden’s belief is outdated.

“We are playing into Republican plans,” Booker said. “Using the criminal courts is what is giving Trump the ability to violate human rights. Doing it through civil courts means we won’t need these awful detention facilities.”

At one point, Castro said border crossings should be decriminalized, but Biden said he never brought it up when they both worked for Obama.

“It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn’t,” Castro said to Biden. “We need to repeal this law, there is still going to be consequences, but it’s going to be a civil action … We need politicians who have guts on this issue.”

A more animated Biden, however, found there were still plenty of other candidates — including Booker — unwilling to cede the field to him and his front-runner status and hit him on a federal crime bill he championed in the 1990s as a U.S. senator from Delaware that led to huge increases in incarceration rates.

“The house was set on fire and you claimed responsibility through those laws,” Booker told Biden, saying it’s unfair for him to say now he has a plan “to put out that fire.”

Biden said both he and Booker believe that America needs to change the way it looks at deciding who is incarcerated and that people convicted of minor drug crimes should go to rehabilitation, not prison.

But Biden also hit back at Booker, saying that in 2017 Booker became mayor of Newark and embraced more stringent policing methods that were criticized by the U.S. Justice Department. Booker responded, saying he “inherited a police department with massive problems” but introduced national standards.

“If you want to compare records, and in fact I am shocked that you do, I am happy to do that,” Booker told Biden. “You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor,” Booker added to the applause of the audience.

Castro also hit Biden on the crime bill, saying he has “flip-flopped on these things.”

De Blasio, meanwhile, came under fire as critics say he hasn’t done enough to punish police officers connected to the death of Eric Garner in 2014.

The contentious argument over race bubbled up again between Harris and Biden, as the two candidates challenged each other’s records on civil rights.

Harris repeated her criticism that Biden had worked with segregationists and opposed busing during the 1970s and 1980s.

“Had segregationists had their way, I would not be in the U.S. Senate, Cory Booker wouldn’t be in the Senate and Barack Obama wouldn’t have become president of the United States,” Harris said.

Biden argued that when Harris was the attorney general of California, two of the state’s school districts were the most segregated in the country and she didn’t bring a case to try and rectify the situation.

But Bennet said the criticism over race was misplaced and should be aimed at Trump, considering he has made racist tweets telling women of color who are members of Congress — including U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — that they should “go back” to their countries despite being U.S. citizens born in the U.S.

“The president’s racist rhetoric should be enough ground for people to vote him out of office,” Bennet said. “This is the fourth debate that we’ve had where we’re talking about what people did 50 years ago with busing when our schools are as segregated today as they were 50 years ago.”