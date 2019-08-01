Ex-Oklahoma probation and parole officer faces sex charges

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma probation and parole officer who faces 10 sexual misconduct charges in state court now faces federal sexual assault charges.

Court documents show 35-year-old Steven Michael Powers was charged Tuesday with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law for allegedly assaulting two women he was supervising between November 2016 and January 2017.

Powers was charged in December in Tulsa County with forcible sodomy and three counts each of stalking, sexual battery and indecent exposure.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Lennea Montandon said Wednesday the state and federal cases are related.

Powers pleaded not guilty to the state charges. No attorney is listed as representing him in the federal case and his attorney in the state case did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

•••

Oklahoma woman pleads guilty in grandson's hot car death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 50-year-old Oklahoma City woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her 5-year-old grandson, whom she left in a hot car while she spent about six hours in a tribal casino.

Court records show Alanna Jean Orr pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder .

Orr admitted that she caused the boy's death by leaving him alone in her car on June 21, 2018. She faces up to life in prison.

Prosecutors say the boy was in the car from about 1:30 p.m. until about 7:30 p.m. while Orr was inside a casino in Harrah. Mesonet records show the afternoon high was 91 degrees (33 Celsius) at a station in eastern Oklahoma City, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Harrah.

•••

Judge revokes parole for Ex-Oklahoma senator in Uber attack

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A judge has revoked parole for a former Oklahoma state senator convicted of assaulting a female Uber driver in Oklahoma City.

Court records show the 90-day parole of 42-year-old Bryce Marlatt was revoked Tuesday after Marlatt admitted he drove drunk on March 21. The incident was less than two weeks after he was sentenced to parole when he pleaded guilty to assault and battery as part of a plea deal in which a felony sexual battery charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Marlatt resigned in September 2017, shortly after the felony charge was filed. His arrest was among a series of sex scandals involving Republicans at the Oklahoma Capitol in 2017.

Defense attorney Carl Hughes said Marlatt recognizes the DUI as a wake-up call and has completed treatment.

•••

1 person dead after shooting outside Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa are investigating after a man was shot to death outside of a Whataburger fast-food restaurant early Wednesday.

Tulsa police say the man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a Tulsa hospital shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, investigators found and interviewed the shooter early Wednesday, but did not arrest him.

Police say the altercation was captured on video and multiple witnesses were interviewed. According to police, investigators believe the person who died "appeared to be the aggressor."

No charges have been filed in the death, which is Tulsa's 43rd homicide of the year.

•••