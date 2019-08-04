In just over a week, voters within the Bartlesville Public School District’s boundaries will head to the polls to decide the fate of two bond issue questions totaling $17.9 million.

The Aug. 13 proposals cover a wide variety of needs affecting every school in the district, ranging from building security, to classroom instruction to student activities and transportation. Passage of the proposals will not increase property taxes, but must be approved by at least 60 percent of voters.

The ballot will have two questions: one for $16.065 million and a separate one to provide $1.85 million for buses and other vehicles, since state law requires that transportation bonds be voted on separately.

Of the bond proposal total, approximately 5% would go to safety and security upgrades, 3% to student activity support, and 2% to site improvements.

According to Granger Meador, BPSD executive director of technology and communications, the district is looking to extend safety measures that have proven to work, including updating building entry safeguards, installing additional cameras and replacing old ones, and providing a variety of other safety improvements.

The LobbyGuard kiosks at schools and other district sites have a proven record of keeping students safe, Meador said. The school security system streamlines the visitor sign-in process and comes equipped with software to run background checks on all visitors.

Meador said the LobbyGuard kiosks are effective, but are nearly 10 years old and have endured heavy usage.

“They do see a lot of use. So the bond will allow us to refresh all those LobbyGuard kiosks at every building and hopefully make it even easier and more convenient. LobbyGuard has been a great tool and we want to keep it,” he said.

Cameras are also a useful tool to keep students safe, he said, and bond funds will allow the district to add additional cameras and well as change out older systems.

”The thing that principals will tell you is the biggest safety help for them after communication (with parents and students) is cameras. It’s a huge deal being able to look down hallways and see if something happens,” Meador said.

Just like the lobby security kiosks, cameras at school sites need to be updated, he said.

“So we’ll be refreshing all the cameras in the buildings, and now that our principals and classified staff have gotten use to the cameras, they’ve identified all the trouble spots,” he said. “The bond will give us the ability to add more cameras and get better coverage.”

Meador emphasized that as important as security measures are, the number one factor in student security is effective communications with students and parents.

“We found that tips from parents and tips from students are the most effective way of knowing there’s a concern that we then can address,” he said. “That’s been extremely helpful and we know that’s the single most important thing — to have those open communication lines.”

Other safety concerns the bond addresses include replacing some fire and tornado alarms, relocating a fire panel at Central Middle School and various updates on doors and other safety improvements, Meador said.

“Several of our exterior doors are fine and they lock, but they’re showing their age and need a little help. We’d like to update several of our exterior doors to make sure they latch more easily. Doors get a lot of abuse at schools, so we’ll be replacing some exterior doors if the bond passes,” he said.

Some school crosswalks will also be enhanced with better lighting if the bond passes.

“We do have crosswalks and while they operate, we’d like to make them more visible when it’s dark, like early mornings in the winter. And we’d like to install some lights on those so if a student was actually there at a crosswalk stop, it would start blinking its lights to give people an extra warning,” Meador said.

The district would partner with the city of Bartlesville to update the designated crosswalks.

“The city is always helpful with crosswalks, where we buy the equipment and they install it. We appreciate their support always,” he said.

Bond funds would also help “boost things are working” when it comes to athletic and performing arts activities, like buying instruments, uniforms and stage platforms and so on.

“We have annual funding from the current bonds that go toward athletics and the performing arts, like band, orchestra and choir. The bond would allow us to continue to provide that funding,” Meador said, adding that there’s all kinds of equipment used in athletics and a panoply of uniforms and band, choir and orchestra outfits students wear in competitions.

“We have kids going across the state as well as to other states and performing internationally as Bartians. This helps them look their best and we know it effects their performance,” he said.

Providing the basic equipment for students to perform well in a competition or contest is essential, Meador said.

“It’s been really helpful for our programs when you have changing demographics, and you have more students who might struggle to afford uniforms or buy instruments. We don’t want anyone to be impeded from participating,” he said.

BHS Orchestra Director Rhonda Carr said that the orchestra has requested replacing uniforms that are more than 10 years old. It also hopes to update some school instrument inventory, including basses, cellos and bows.

The bond funding would also provide dollars to site needs like printing and updating printers, scanners and copiers.

“We’re going more paperless in the secondary schools and in our administrative work as we modernize, but for younger kids, paper is a big deal. They need it and some of our older kids do. We still have printing needs at a lot at our schools,” Meador said.