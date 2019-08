Kelci Parks

Kelci Dawn Hansen Parks, 34, died Friday. A celebration of her life will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Saturday

Fred Potter

Fred Ronald Potter, 70, of Bartlesville, died Saturday.

Visitation will be from 12 – 8 p.m. Aug. 6 and a formal visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Aug. 7. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.