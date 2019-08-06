Paul Samuel Green

Paul Samuel Green, 93, passed away Sunday at Medicalodge in his hometown of Dewey, OK. He was born December 22, 1925, in Dewey. Paul was a lifetime resident of Dewey, enjoying lots of family and friends in the area. He was a good athlete and loved sports as an active player, coach, and spectator. He was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church in Dewey.

Paul was a World War II veteran and served honorably in the U.S. Army. After his military service he finished high school and accepted a football scholarship to attend college at Central State Univ., in Edmond, OK, where he received his bachelor’s degree. He really wanted to coach, but accepted a job with Phillips Petroleum Co. where he was employed for 35 years, and provided for his family.

In 1948 Paul married Betty Hutchison and they were married until her death in 1967. They had two daughters Linda and Teri. In 1968 Paul married Ann Williams Rowton, adding her children Dave and Kathy to our family. Paul and Ann had two sons Paul E and John.

He is survived by his wife Ann of Dewey; children, Linda Vorba (Larry) of Tulsa, OK, Teri Green of OKC, Dave Rowton (Sherri) of Broken Arrow, OK, Kathy Rowton of Harrah, OK, Paul E (Tennie) of Dewey, and John (Robyn) of Dewey; 14 grandkids Alicia, Jon, Jenna, Chelsea, Cassie, Buddy, Woody, Amanda, Emily, Britney, Tyler, Blake, Jake and Baylee; as well as 12 great grandkids and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Blanche (Parrett) Green, and three sisters Bessie Andersen, Dessie Querin, and LouAnn Philippi.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12-8. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Home, 12700 E 76th St, Owasso, OK 74055.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, at the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel, with Pastor Mark Wright officiating. Interment will follow in the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.