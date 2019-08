Kenneth Ray Wapskineh, 57, of Shawnee, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at First Indian Baptist Church in Shawnee on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with Rev. Jesse Hernandez officiating. His final resting place will be at Buck Cemetery in Wewoka.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caskets Inc. & Johnson Funeral in Del City.