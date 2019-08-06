Tuesday

Aug 6, 2019 at 12:13 AM


Lorene Marie Hastings, 85, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of John Ireland Funeral Home, 120 S. Broadway, Moore.