Eugene “CandyMan” Ellis III, age 62, passed away at Oklahoma City. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest with Pastor John Roberts officiating. Interment to follow in Clearview Cemetery, Ardmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Eugene leaves to this world his significant other for the past 20 years, Mary Martin, son Shirron Ellis of Ardmore, daughters Latoyha Ellis and Itarea Foreman. Step-daughter Katrice Williams and step-son MondRay Williams. Five grandchildren: Aunesti, Tozjai, Josalyn, Jamia, and Dontae. Two great-grandchildren: Isaac and Ehryn. Seven siblings: Bobby Ellis, Ruby Jones (Rickie), Denise Taulton, Craig Ellis (Virginia), Felicia Calhoun (Travis), Vincent Gordon ( Camedra), Cornell Gordon ( Consuela), and honorary sister, Nina Parker. Special aunt, Cecelia Owens, and nieces, nephews, a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Aug. 9, 2019, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest of Ardmore.