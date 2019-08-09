Maud Public Schools is kicking off a new year and excitement is in the air. The school has adopted and updated the Wellness Policy for the district to support and guide efforts to promote and sustain student and staff well being. Oklahoma schools are required to meet specific requirements for wellness and be a tobacco free campus. Maud Schools is to be commended for promoting and supporting a healthy environment for students, staff and community. Pictured in the photo are Superintendent Cindy White and Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Healthy Living Consultant Lisa Cobb.