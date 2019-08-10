Take in a concert: Indie rock band Coopertheband will play an acoustic set at noon Saturday at The Gathering Place coffees shop, 415 E. Main St.

Party in the parking lot: The National Wild Turkey Federation and Shawnee Outdoors will host a parking lot party and gun raffle with entertainment by singer-songwriter Chad Evan Todd. The event is from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Outdoor Nation Expo, 40960 Hardesty Road.

Shop and craft: Kids can make a NERF target board craft and parents will receive a 10 percent off coupon for the day. The event is from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in the JC Penny at Shawnee Mall, 4901 N. Kickapoo Ave.