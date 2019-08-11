DAVIS — When a team enters its current season off the heels of an appearance in the regional tournament the following year, one might expect their to be a certain level of respect that’s been earned.

However, the Davis Lady Wolves don’t feel like they’ve gotten that respect this offseason.

Head coach Tyler Lampkin will be bringing four seniors along with three juniors and a large group of underclassmen into the 2019-2020 season, a campaign in which the Davis native feels like his girls are more than ready to compete for the big prize.

“We lost a good pitcher in Lauren Son who All-Stated for us,” Lampkin said. “We also had three other good seniors who graduated from our team last year. But we’ve got a really big class of freshmen coming up who have played a lot of softball, not just in school but travel ball as well. We’re going to take our lumps and we know that, but we feel like this is going to give us our best chance to not only get back to the regional tournament, but fight for a place in the state tournament as well.”

“Everyone around the state has some teams in mind for who they think is going to compete for the state title this season,” Lampkin added. “We want to be in that conversation, and that’s the mentality we have coming into this season. We want to earn some respect this season from people.”

Last year the Lady Wolves competed in District 3A-2, which turned out to be a super competitive district as Kingston and Tishomingo both made the state tournament.

Davis managed to earn a solid third place finish in the district standings with an 8-4 district record and a 17-10 overall record.

Ultimately, losses against Meeker and Chandler eliminated the Lady Wolves in the regional tournament.

This season though, the Lady Wolves won’t have to worry about Kingston or Tishomingo, at least in district play.

Davis has been shifted over into the new District 3A-3, which will include Lexington, Riverside, Little Axe, Crooked Oak, Community Christian and Sulphur.

“Those two games against Sulphur are always going to be crazy, and the atmosphere is going to be a great one,” Lampkin added. “Little Axe isn’t too far removed from having the run of success they had in winning championships, they’ve just gone through a little bit of a slide recently. You never know what kind of team Riverside is going to have, and CCS was a lot better this past year. Our girls aren’t really concerned with who we are playing, our job is to worry about us and worry about what we can control this season.”

Leading the charge this season for the Lady Wolves will be four seniors in Madi Merrell, Lynsey Martin, Jolee Grinstead, and Kobee Jones.

Also coming back this season will be juniors Gracie Eggleston, Ayanna Miller, and Kourtney Randall.

Davis will be opening the season on Aug. 13 with a home game against Wyneewood, before heading to the Ripley Tournament on Aug. 15-17, before beginning district play on Aug. 19 on the road against Sulphur, before the district home opener the following day against Riverside.

The other tournaments the Lady Wolves will be in this season will be the Murray County Bash on Aug. 22-24, which Davis will co-host with Sulphur as well as the Roff Tournament on Sept 5-7.

Davis will have doubleheader games during district play against Crooked Oak and Riverside.